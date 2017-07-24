Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Summer Pool Hours

The following hours are in effect at the Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center on the Palisades High campus through July 31. Starting that Monday, the pool will have additional lap swim from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On August 11, the Center will revert to school hours. For more information, visit facebook.com/mgacpool/

Large pool lap swim:

Mon./Wed.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tues/Thurs: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.

Fri: 7 to 9 a.m., 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Small pool rec swim:

Mon./Wed.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Tues./Thurs.: 5:45 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Fri: 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 to 9 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Bottom of pool is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and top from 1 to 4 p.m.

Admission fees (credit card, check or cash accepted): Family $15; adult $8; youth/student/senior (60+) $5. Aerobics $10 and aerobics senior $8. Children one and under free. Monthly and annual memberships are available.

Schedule updates and closures due to mechanical issues will be posted to Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Facebook page.