Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Hold Social Security and Retirement Planning Workshop

A Social Security and retirement planning workshop, hosted by Robert Blaine, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The public is invited.

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors event’s topics will include 1) how to maximize your retirement income; 2) when to apply for Social Security benefits; 3) how much you will receive for spousal benefits, if married, divorced or widowed. This is a free educational seminar and nothing will be sold. Contact: (310) 459-2754.