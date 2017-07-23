Pacific Palisades Girl Scouts ‘Bridge’ Over in San Francisco

Girl Scout Troop 16385 from Corpus Christi School in Pacific Palisades joined 6,000 other Bridging Juniors (fifth graders) and their troop leaders crossing the Golden State Bridge in San Francisco on April 29.

The troop, led by Regan Eastman and Emily Walker, arrived at Marin Vista Point and then walked 1.7 miles with other troops across the bridge to Crissy Field, symbolizing the “bridging over” to Cadets.

The traditional ceremony is arranged through Girl Scouts of Northern California and the National Park Service and is the biggest event of the year for those Scouts. On Crissy Field, the girls are greeted by older girls who have organized games, crafts and activities that reflect adventures that will be part of being a Cadet. After the day-long ceremony, the 12 Palisadian girls, and 10 moms, walked back across the bridge to spend the night in San Francisco.

Scouts Bianca Viotta, Sienna Bates, Alexis St. John, Michelle Spoeri and AJ Morris said the best thing about the trip was actually getting to walk across the bridge. Others like Darcy Mullane, Brooke Freyer and Lizzie Walker liked meeting new Girl Scouts.

Mary Piscatella and Olivia Lavia thought it was great that the troop had the time together to bond.

Two girls cited fun in San Francisco as a highlight of the trip. “Visiting Chinatown and going to Ghirardelli Square was my favorite,” Barrett Eastman said. “Riding the cable cars was what I liked best,” Kate Walker said.

“This was an event of a lifetime that our girls will always remember,” co-troop leader Regan Eastman said. “In August, the girls will be sixth-grade Cadets.”