‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’ Will Open July 28 at Pierson Playhouse

Be Our Guest” is not only a memorable song from Disney’s “Beauty and Beast, Jr.”, but also the invitation extended by the 45 members of the Theatre Palisades Youth (TPY) cast for the public to attend one of the nine scheduled shows, starting this Friday, July 28.

The talent is so deep in Pacific Palisades that director Lara Ganz and musical director Caitlin Tortorici elected to use three different casts to play parts in the magical TPY musical at Pierson Playhouse.

The show is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film and tells the tale of transformation and tolerance.

A young prince is trapped in the body of a hideous Beast. In order for the spell to be broken, he must learn to love another and earn her love in return. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a teapot, a candleabra and a mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find friendship and love.