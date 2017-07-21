Huntington Palisades McCormick Estate History

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

In 1928, a 13-acre site at the southern end of Alma Real was sold for $365,000, supposedly the highest price ever paid for a residential lot in the United States.

Actually, the parcel consisted of 14 separate lots overlooking the ocean and Potrero Canyon. The buyer was Virginia McCormick, the eldest child of Cyrus and Nancy McCormick, who controlled the International Harvester Company. Virginia’s primary residence at that time was in Pasadena, and the Palisades site was to be a “summer home.”

The eventual complex included 100 rooms in six buildings, maintained by a staff of 30 people. Connected to the main house by extensive gardens and paths were a theater, complete guest house, gardener’s cottage, garage with servants’ quarters, a laundry and a large swimming pool.

McCormick loved music and engaged local and European musicians to perform in her theater. She even hired full orchestras to appear at private concerts.