Palisades News Letters: Support Access Books

My kids and I have worked for Access Books as a community service project for years, even when they were in elementary school. It’s a lot of fun (especially the mural painting) and very gratifying.
Stocking the library, seeing it go from sparse to full, even taking the spillover books to some of the classrooms is something the kids in our groups really enjoyed.
When my older two were in elementary school, I co-chaired the Community Service Committee of our parent-volunteer board and put a great deal of emphasis on Access Books. I highly recommend them, and was thrilled to hear from David Card that the Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has teamed up with them.
Maryam Zar, J.D.
Chair, Pacific Palisades Community Council
(Editor’s note: The Rotary Club is seeking donations to help fund an inner-city school library. A tax-deductible check may be made payable to The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 114, Pacific Palisades 90272. Additionally, “current” children’s books— new or gently used—may be left in the box on the front porch at Aldersgate Retreat Center, 925 Haverford Ave., or at Holly Davis’ Coldwell Banker office, 15101 Sunset Blvd.)
