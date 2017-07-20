Palisades Monthly Luncheon Club Spices It Up at Talpa

I am one of those customers who has eaten there for decades, but after a long inexplicable absence, I’ve returned often in recent months, as I’m reminded what an enjoyable and relaxed dining experience awaits Talpa’s guests.

We ordered margaritas to celebrate Mary’s return to town and caught up with her life in Palm Springs, where she has already made numerous friends. She often sees Roy Robbins, who once owned a gift shop on Swarthmore when it was a thriving block.

None of us ever had any concerns about her meeting people when she first moved to the desert. In fact, when Mary visits the Palisades, we always feel lucky to have been included, since her calendar is filled with reunions with longtime friends.

Barry, our photographer, ordered the potato taco and chile relleno, while Arnie tried the “Burrito Caballero” with pico de gallo, avocado and spicy beef tomatillo sauce. And speaking of spicy, Barry said he had noticed a huge delivery of fresh peppers at the kitchen door as we were arriving. After finishing our meal, we decided most of that shipment had been used in the preparation of our table’s lunches. The kitchen staff has never been shy about their use of chili peppers at Talpa.

Mary, who showed great restraint in her ordering, had a simple beef taco. We decided later that her disciplined eating habits made the rest of us look like barbarians.

I, Barbarian Bob, chose the carne asada, two thinly sliced flank steaks (each one larger than my size-12 Nike sneakers) and garnished with guacamole—the steaks, not my sneakers. We topped off our lunch with an order of their caramel flan, which I have always claimed is the best served this side of Austin, Texas. I received little argument from my tablemates. I could have eaten three more servings, but with the ever-gracious Mary in our presence, I would have been in danger of furthering my barbarian image. We raised a glass to Josh’s hasty return for our future outings. And despite recent setbacks, we pledged to continue our mission of uncovering L.A.’s vintage dining emporiums—whether they be fashionable or funky—and never forgetting to act like giddy teenagers along the way.