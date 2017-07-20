PaliHi Track, Field Replacement Funding Coming from Various Sources

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The Palisades High School track and field replacement began on June 29 with a schedule designed to finish the field’s construction by August 31, the date of the football team’s first home game.

The project, which was needed for safety reasons, is budgeted at $1.36 million, funding which will come from varied sources, according to school officials. AYSO Region 69 has pledged $150,000, while the Westside Breakers have pledged $50,000. A school reserve fund will contribute $402,000, while a booster club auction raised $24,800.

The U.S. Soccer Federation will provide a grant of 15 percent of the cost of the field (not track), which should add more than $180,000, and the Palisades Charter High School Fund has approved donating $250,000.