Palisadian’s Ayurvedic Bread Sells at Local Markets

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

It should come as no surprise that an ancient Eastern philosophy, based in human connection with natural elements, should find a welcoming home in the environmentally beautiful Pacific Palisades. Surya Spa, based in the Palisades, is as “an authentic, artisan Ayurvedic Clinic offering consultations and traditional treatments, focusing on 3-to-21-day highly-personalized Panchakarma series.”

Palisadian Martha Soffer is an acclaimed 25-year Ayurvedic doctor, as well as therapist, Ayurvedic chef, Panchakarma and Marma specialist, and a herbalized oil and Rasayana artisan.

Soffer, who is originally from Colombia, first learned about Ayurveda 28 years ago, in Fairfield, Iowa, under the tutelage of Maharishi Ayurveda, and teachers such as Deepak Chopra.

After more studies in India, the Palisadian brought the 10,000-year-old system of healing from India to the Palisades with the help of her husband, Roger Soffer, and a small team of Surya Spa associates and Ayurvedic therapists.

In the simplest breakdown, Ayurveda is an ancient science of life, seeking to help people to live in balance with the three elemental substances, or ‘Doshas’: the fire element or ‘Pitta,’ the air element or ‘Vata,’ and the earth/water element or ‘Kapha.’

The ancient science was recently validated by the World Health Organization and popularized by Deepak Choprah. Local celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Beck seek out the services of Soffer to live more balanced, healthy lives.