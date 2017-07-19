Palisades News Letters: Giving Children Books

Thank you for letting us know about the local efforts to help less fortunate children and families build home libraries through the hard work and generosity of folks in the Palisades.

At the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, we’ve been donating over 100,000 brand new books every year—straight from our office on “Peace Hill,” above the Alphabet Streets, right here in Pacific Palisades. Learn more about Ella and her charitable legacy at ellafitzgerald.com and on facebook.com/ellafitzgerald.

Fran Morris-Rosman

Executive Director and Chief Literacy Officer

(PS: A program about Ella is scheduled for our local library in October and will have lots of film clips.)