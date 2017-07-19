Illegal Camper at Rustic Canyon Park Claims Witnessing Gang Activity

By Sue Pascoe

Felix, by his own admittance, has been living in Rustic Canyon Park for the past three and half years, which is against the law because the city park closes at sunset.

At a recent Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association meeting, Felix claimed that living in the park was part of his spiritual journey and that he had also spent time at the Self-Realization Center Lake Shrine.

He called LAPD and claimed that gangs had come into Rustic Canyon Park, prompting Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore to bring Detective III Greg Davis of the Burglary Table to answer board member concerns.

“Most of what I’ve heard is what Felix has observed,” Moore said.

A board member asked, “We don’t have any proof of gangs?”

“No,” Moore replied, “other than graffiti.”

Detective Davis said, “At one time there was the PR Boys (Palisades Rude Boys), but a lot of the members got arrested and it disbanded.”

He added that a lot of gang members go into communities and break into homes and cars.

Davis and Moore have not seen a lot of gang activity in the park.

One of the board members said, “I want some confirmation that there has been gang activity.”