Palisades Optimists Give $27,500 to Local Groups

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The happiest place in Pacific Palisades on the morning of June 6 was the Optimist Club meeting, when the club announced that 21 groups will share $27,500 in grants.

The money represents the net proceeds from the 2016 Palisades Will Rogers 5/10K Run Foundation, donated annually to local nonprofits and organizations that support youth.

Since 1987, the optimists have partnered with the Will Rogers 5/10K Race Foundation (also known as the Ridge Runners) on the Fourth of July. Club members arrive as early as 6 a.m. to help register runners and then provide water at stations during the race and hand out t-shirts afterwards. After expenses are paid, the money from registration fees goes to the optimists.

This year’s largest grant went to the Optimist Youth Home, located in Highland Park and Woodland Hills, the largest provider of residential services to youth placed on probation in the state of California.

The Optimist Home provides extensive individual, group and family therapy; education; recreation and athletic activities for 650 children and families each day. Of the youth who are tracked through the agency’s aftercare program, 65 percent are crime-free and no longer in need of any type of out-of-home placement one year after discharge.

Palisades Cares, the Crayon Collection, Palisades Beautiful and Movies in the Park each received a $500 grant.

Marie Steckmest, founder of Palisades Cares, started a gardening program at Marquez Elementary School. “I have children eating kale, broccoli and chives,” said Steckmest, who hosted her first gardening program at the Palisades Library on July 15.

At Temescal Gateway School, which serves at-risk high school students, the Palisades Beautiful grant will be used to buy a grain mill. “I want to teach them to plan in advance,” said Kristine Doty, who noted that gardening can promote this skill in three ways: planting with the season, harvesting, and turning the grain into flour to be used for making bread. While in the garden with her students, she also provides a sounding board and acts as a tutor/mentor.