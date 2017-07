The Pacific Palisades Library will hold a Solar Eclipse Readiness program at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31. The lecture will address ways to prepare to view the eclipse, which will take place on Monday, August 21.

At 9 a.m. special viewing glasses will be passed out to residents in the library parking lot. The eclipse starts at 9:10 a.m., the maximum eclipse is 10:21 a.m. and the eclipse ends at 11:44 a.m. For more information, call (310) 459-2754.