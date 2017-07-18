Palisades Crime: 4 Suspects Sought in Robbery at Elyse Walker

The following July 16, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

15300 Antioch, 7/13/17 at 4:19 PM. The suspects (#1 female black, black hair, 5’4″ 110 lb, 20 years, #2 male black, black hair, 6′ 170 lb, 20 years, #3 male balck, black hair, 5’10” 190 lb, 20 years, #4 male black, black hair, 6’1″ 190 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s business, Elyse Walker, and asked an employee for some shoes. When the employee walked away, the suspects began grabbing handbags and started to run out of the store. An employee grabbed suspect #2 in an attempt to stop him and causing the suspect to fall. When suspect #2 fell he grabbed the employee and dragged her to the ground. The suspects fled in a black 4 door Nissan Altima.

GTA

800 Paseo Miramar, 7/12/17 btwn 11 AM and 1:20 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street possibly using a key left in the vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 7/4/17 btwn 7:30 AM and 11 AM . The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money.

16600 Marquez Ave, btwn 7/7/17 at 11 PM and 7/8/17 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took a car key.

17300 Sunset, 6/17/17 btwn 8:05 AM and 10:20 AM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/13/17 btwn 5 PM and 6 PM . The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

BURGLARY

1400 Allenford, 7/4/17 at 11:02 PM. The suspect (male, 5’6″ 150 lb, NFD) smashed a door window to enter victim’s home. It was unknown what property was stolen at the time of the report.

1300 Brinkley, 7/8/17 btwn 5:30 PM and 9 PM . The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took jewelry.

800 Haverford, 7/7/17 btwn 9:30 AM and 7:15 PM . The suspect entered victim's home and took jewelry.

1000 Will Rogers State Park, 7/12/17 at 2:30 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male black, NFD) approached victim's home and smashed a window. When they saw a witness observing them, the suspects fled the area.

THEFT

15300 Antioch, 7/10/17 at 1:30 PM. The suspects (#1 female black, black hair brown eyes, 5’4″ 140 lb, 20 years, #2 male black black hair brown eyes, 6’4″ 180 lb, 25 years) entered victim’s business, took property, and fled in a black Nissan Altima.

VANDALISM

15300 Sunset, 6/28/17 btwn 10 AM and 10:45 AM. The suspect punctured a tire on victim’s vehicle.

TRESPASS

600 Hightree, 7/10/17 at 6:30 PM. The suspect (male, 6′ 200 lb, NFD) entered victim’s backyard without permission and peered into a window. The suspect fled when wit observed him.