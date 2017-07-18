Palisades Civic League Lists 13 Homes for Review at July 24 Meeting

The Pacific Palisades Civic League has 13 homes on the review agenda for its next monthly meeting on Monday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Tauxe Hall at the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de l Paz. The public is invited.

The agenda lists the homes (new and remodels) that will be reviewed by the civic league board. Board members review the plans for each house to make sure they adhere to civic league guidelines, and then discuss each house at the meeting and vote approval, or disapproval. For more information, visit the civic league website.



New Business: 531 Abramar – New two-story residence.

Old Business: 860 Radcliffe; 608 Las Casas; 901 Fiske; 855 Hartzell; 578, 600, 608, 614 and 620 Marquette; 877 Iliff; and 746 and 754 Swarthmore.

