Mike Bonin’s Field Deputy Lisa Cahill Welcomed to CD11

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Last month Councilmember Mike Bonin welcomed Lisa Cahill as his Field Deputy for Pacific Palisades and Brentwood. Cahill replaces Sharon Shapiro, who previously joined the councilmember’s team in 2015.

Cahill’s job is to act as a liaison between the Councilman and his constituents. “Essentially that means I serve the constituents . . . [and] I represent the councilmember to the community,” Cahill said.

Cahill grew up in Houston, Texas, and attended the University of Texas, where she graduated with a degree in communications.

Even though she didn’t initially have a job lined up in Los Angeles, she moved here 20 years ago because “I had a handsome boyfriend,” she said. Once here, she did a variety of jobs, including employment as a yoga instructor.

She met her husband through mutual friends, and it was goodbye to the first boyfriend. “He wasn’t good enough,” Cahill joked.

The couple had two children three years apart, and Cahill became a stay-at-home mom, volunteering with numerous organizations.

“I started volunteering with TreePeople and then decided to head up a planting to get trees on my street,” Cahill said. “After organizing that planting I went on to do others, planting over 150 trees in my neighborhood” [Mar Vista].