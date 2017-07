Michele International owners Anne Egan and Marice McCrory Irwin marked their one-year anniversary at their location at 15335 Sunset Blvd. over the weekend. The business, which opened in 1982 on Swarthmore, moved to Sunset a year ago when Caruso’s Palisades Village construction began.

To mark the anniversary, there was champagne, beer and free gifts, as well as discounts on all products.