Celebrating Planting and Harvesting at Marquez Elementary School

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The gardening year at Marquez Elementary School came to a joyful end on May 23 as second-through fifth-grade students hosted guests and parents with salsa and kale smoothies made from the plants in the school gardens.

In the background, fifth grader Carlos Rodriquez, on trumpet, and two sax players, fourth grader Antonio Vinzoni and fifth grader Derek Anwar, entertained everyone with jazz selections.

Before the celebration, students planted either bean, tomato, pepper or cosmos (flower) seeds in the bottom half of compostable egg cartons to take home. Once the seedlings sprout in the “egg” slot in the carton, they can be planted in the ground.

Palisadian Marie Steckmest, who started the program five years ago with only the second-grade students participating, said: “This is our third garden celebration. The students loved to plant, eat what they’ve grown and play with worms (in the compost pile).”

She thanked Troop 1225 Girl Scouts Lucie Brazier, Casey Wolfson, Lia Schwartz and Maribel Henderson-Midenna, who painted designs on clay pots used for the garden.

Steckmest also thanked realtor Scott Gibson for financial support, Gelson’s for grocery items the kids couldn’t grow, and Principal Ben Meritt and the teachers for their assistance.