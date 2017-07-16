Music, Technology and the Brain to Be Discussed at Palisades Alliance for Seniors Talk

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, July 24, at the Palisades Library, will feature speaker Andy Tubman, who has been a board-certified music therapist for more than 15 years, working in clinical settings that include traumatic brain injury rehab and geriatric psychology.

In 2011, he co-founded Musical Health Technologies to develop SingFit, a therapeutic singing program that encourages active engagement in singing as a non-pharmacological intervention for the benefit of health and wellness, particularly in older adults.

Combining technology with evidence-based theories, SingFit is the winner of the AARP Innovation@50+ People’s Choice Award and The USC Keck School of Medicine Body Computing Prize.