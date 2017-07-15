Viewpoint: The Real Graduation Speech

When I came to Pali, I had such high expectations for myself. I wish someone would have told me, that while yes, you should always try your best and go above and beyond, if your above and beyond turns out to be just average, that’s okay.

I slowly and thankfully have learned that. I’ve accepted the fact that not achieving those lofty expectations I once had is fine so long as I’m happy, healthy, and prepared for what comes next.

We should all be excited because I know average people can do some quite astonishing things. Take J.K. Rowling, for example; she was an average student. She graduated from high school, went to Exeter University because she applied to Oxford and didn’t get in. Then, she went on to live an ordinary life. But then this average mom did something amazing, she wrote a book. She was rejected by 12 publishers before finally getting a book deal. Her books have set records with combined sales of over 450 million. That’s just one example out of the thousands of average people who have done remarkable things.