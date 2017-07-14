Viewpoint: Mike Feuer Asked about Palisades Design Review Board Emails

At the Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting on June 22, City Attorney Mike Feuer spoke for about 25 minutes on his personal views of social justice before taking questions on graffiti, an illegal sign case, ex parte communications, homeless who are mentally ill and whether the city needs to comply with the California Public Records Act.

The question regarding the Public Records Act was asked by Sue Pascoe, the Palisades News editor.

In July 2016, the News asked for emails concerning the dismissal of three Pacific Palisades Design Review Board (DRB) members because they attended a public meeting involving the Caruso project, and the subsequent dismissal of a fourth person, supposedly for ex parte communications.

The City Attorney’s action sidelined the DRB and meant that Caruso’s Palisades Village project would not be subject to local overview, but would rather go directly to the City Planning Department and Councilman Bonin’s office.

The News wants to be clear: This is not about Caruso, whom we admire immensely; this is about Bonin. Did he or did he not orchestrate the removal of DRB members at the end of February, days before the vital DRB hearing, for his own benefit?

The News, despite repeated attempts, did not receive electronic emails within 10 days, the time limit generally given by law.

In December 2016, probably in anticipation of the upcoming election in March, Bonin’s office released 300 pages of emails, but they were dated after the dismissal, not prior, as the News had requested. Many of the emails were transcripts of public meetings and did not relate to the request.