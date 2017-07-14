‘Summer of Love’ Contest Offered at David Tishbi Jewelry in Pacific Palisades

David Tishbi, the owner of David Tishbi Jewelry, will give away six rings to three lucky couples during his Summer of Love contest.
Women and men are encouraged to submit their name at Tishbi’s jewelry store at 859 Via de la Paz through July 30 for a chance to win a ring.
Applicants must fill out a form detailing why they and their spouse or partner would like to win new rings. Tishbi’s original hand-made bands can be used as wedding, commitment, vow renewal, anniversary, or engagement rings.
Couples who win will be contacted by phone during the first week of August, and they can come to the store to choose their rings through Aug. 31.
Each of the six winners can choose any ring in the store with a manufacturers retail price of up to $500. There is a wide selection of rings, including yellow gold, rose gold and silver bands, as well as mixed-metal spinner rings, all in a variety of widths and designs.
“We are happy to host this contest,” said Tishbi, who looks forward to seeing his regular customers as well as meeting new people during the Summer of Love giveaway. “It will be interesting to read about why couples would like to win new rings. This contest also reinforces our commitment to our customers and our appreciation of the support that we have received from the community. We are grateful to be living and working in the Palisades.”
Tishbi, who has designed and sold jewelry for more than 20 years, takes pride in the fact that almost all of the pieces that he carries in his shop are made in the United States, with most pieces made in Los Angeles.
The Pacific Palisades resident designs earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings, including wedding, anniversary, and engagement rings, by using recycled precious metals (white gold, yellow, gold, rose gold, silver, and platinum). Many of his pieces are hand-hammered and his jewelry incorporates conflict-free gemstones.
Tishbi is well known for his distinctive, award-winning spinner rings. The bands are made in different widths and in a variety of metals, and feature thin, concentric bands that move freely on top of the ring. These rings come in a wide array of combinations, using one or two different metals; some of the bands also include gemstones.
In addition to his line of spinner rings, Tishbi offers a myriad of engagement and wedding, commitment and anniversary bands—from traditional to modern designs. He is happy to work with his customers creating one-of-a-kind custom pieces.
Tishbi and wife Holly Surya, a landscape architect and an interior designer, have lived in the Palisades since 2010. Their daughter, Eden, attends Palisades Elementary; their son Eros graduated from Palisades Charter High School in June; and Rama will be a junior at UC Berkeley.
For more information, call (310) 454-6363 or visit davidtishbi.com.
