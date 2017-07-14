‘Summer of Love’ Contest Offered at David Tishbi Jewelry in Pacific Palisades

David Tishbi, the owner of David Tishbi Jewelry, will give away six rings to three lucky couples during his Summer of Love contest.

Women and men are encouraged to submit their name at Tishbi’s jewelry store at 859 Via de la Paz through July 30 for a chance to win a ring.

Applicants must fill out a form detailing why they and their spouse or partner would like to win new rings. Tishbi’s original hand-made bands can be used as wedding, commitment, vow renewal, anniversary, or engagement rings.

Couples who win will be contacted by phone during the first week of August, and they can come to the store to choose their rings through Aug. 31.

Each of the six winners can choose any ring in the store with a manufacturers retail price of up to $500. There is a wide selection of rings, including yellow gold, rose gold and silver bands, as well as mixed-metal spinner rings, all in a variety of widths and designs.

“We are happy to host this contest,” said Tishbi, who looks forward to seeing his regular customers as well as meeting new people during the Summer of Love giveaway. “It will be interesting to read about why couples would like to win new rings. This contest also reinforces our commitment to our customers and our appreciation of the support that we have received from the community. We are grateful to be living and working in the Palisades.”