Palisades News Letters: Kudos to Caruso’s Shuttle

I was standing on Sunset in the village early one morning, checking out the view of Caruso’s Palisades Village construction site. Wow, it’s really moving along. I have also noticed all the pickup trucks and cars parked at the mouth of Potrero Canyon as I drive PCH, and wondered who they belong to. I asked one of the workers at the village site this morning, and he said they park in that area at 6:30 a.m. and take a shuttle to the job site. What a great courtesy to the Palisades to not have the extra traffic and those vehicles parked on neighborhood streets.

Joyce Walter

(Editor’s note: Caruso agreed to this condition during his negotiations with the community. Nice to see that he’s following through.)