Palisades Enabler Helping Homeless Who Refuse Services

Timmy, the homeless man who insists on living on Pacific Palisades streets, even though he has received housing through the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH), is back on the street and seen with one of his enablers.
Timmy bought a ticket to Seattle on a train, but was kicked off in Portland, Oregon, for spraying himself with bug spray.
He called a Palisades enabler, who bought him a return bus ticket to Pacific Palisades, and then the enabler drove downtown to pick him up.
A Palisades enabler allows Timmy to stay in his garage during cold nights. To many PPTFH members, the question is asked, “Is enabling the best way to help Timmy or the community?”
There’s a PPTFH panel coming up next week.
