Il Piccolo Ritrovo, Teles Properties to Host Palisades Chamber Mixer

Il Piccolo Ritrovo and Teles Properties will host the next Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce mixer on Thursday, July 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 15415 Sunset. Admission is free for chamber members, $25 for non-chamber members.

Il Piccolo Ritrovo, located next to the Shell station, is under the management of new owner Deva Amiache, who invites people to stop by and introduce themselves. The mixer is also sponsored by Palisadians Ally and Adam Jaret of Teles Properties. RSVP to the chamber office: (310) 459-7963.