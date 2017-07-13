Russell Hunziker Inspires Palisades Village Green Art Show

By Lila Seidman

Special to the Palisades News

About five or six years ago, Palisadian Russell Hunziker was driving up the coast and pulled into the Malibu Nature Preserve, where the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore happened to be having an art show.

The impact on Hunziker, a mostly self-trained artist, was immediate: “I was quite taken with the quality of work and the mission they were trying to do.” He joined the alliance that day.

Founded two decades ago by Malibu-based artist Pat Ryan, Allied Artists fuses art and environmental conservancy. Members gather at monthly “paint outs” to commit to the canvas the splendor of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area—including locales in or near the Palisades—and then exhibit and sell the works to educate the public about conservancy issues and raise money to donate to relevant organizations.

Hunziker pitched a novel idea to the Allied Artists board three years ago: to host an Allied Artists show to benefit a green space close to his heart (and home), the Palisades Village Green. The board was immediately receptive, but the show’s roll-out was delayed by logistical snafus.

On July 16, Hunziker’s long-incubating idea is finally coming to fruition, with a sale and exhibit set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Green (corner of Swarthmore and Antioch).