Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Panel to Discuss Homeless, Illegal Fires

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) will hold a community forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on July 17 in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real to discuss homeless encampments and fire threats.

An expert panel will address the problems and solutions associated with encampments in fire danger areas.

Speakers include Sharon Kilbride (PPTFH Enforcement Committee Chair), Inspector John Novela (L.A. County Fire Department) Captain Albert Torres (L.A. City Parks and Recreation) and LAPD Officers Michael Moore, Rusty Redican and Jimmy Soliman on enforcing the laws restricting activity in high-risk fire areas.

After their presentations, the panel and Task Force members will answer questions and facilitate a community discussion on potential projects to clean up unoccupied encampments and prevent fires. Visit pptfh.org for more information.