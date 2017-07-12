Will Rogers 5/10K Sees Record Turnout

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Luis Velasquez

This was the 40th anniversary of the Will Rogers 10K race, which was started by Brian Shea, Bill Klein and the late Chris Carlson as a way to complement the town’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks. Shea remembers adding the 5K in 1986 because the previous Fourth of July was so hot, the medical tent was overflowing with people who had attempted one of the toughest 10Ks in the county.

This year nearly 3,000 people, a record, registered to run in the event.

10K MALE

Tonny Okello took home his fourth straight victory in a time of 33.28 (5:24 min/mi). He holds the course record 31:21, set in 2014. “It was much warmer than last year,” said the Culver City resident, who also didn’t have anyone to push him. “When I left the 5K, I was pretty much alone.”

He said he wasn’t in good shape this year and that this was his first race in 10 months. “I have had a knee problem,” said Okello who spent time rehabbing it by biking, exercises and swimming.

After Kane See finished his 10K, he came up to congratulate Okello and said, “He’s my teacher for the past few months. Maybe one day I’ll be at the podium like him.”

Second in the race was 2011 winner Jim Lubinski, who joked that the reason he didn’t win was “this guy showed up.” The Palisadian finished in 35.34. “The whole community comes out,” Lubinski said. “Palisades is the place to be on the Fourth.” Taking third place by a mere four seconds was 18-year-old Ben Hansen (35:38), a track standout at Palisades High School, who graduated in June.