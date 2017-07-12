Simons Family Wins Home Palisades Fourth of July Decorating Contest

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Less than 12 hours before the 241st birthday of the United States began, two golf carts filled with judges pulled up to 440 Toyopa Drive.

After making a trip to each house entered in the contest, and then intense discussions and lobbying for a favorite home, the group agreed that first place should go to Cindy and Bill Simon.

The Fourth of July Patriotic Home Decorating Contest, sponsored by realtors Joan Sather and Cece Webb, included last year’s contest winners, Jackie and Kate Hassett, and Pacific Palisades Honorary Mayor Kevin Nealon as judges. The contest has been hosted by the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA) for eight years.

The Simons’ home took first because “The judges appreciated the clever, homemade look and the wonderful detailing.”

Indeed, as one drives south on Toyopa the first image one gets are three yarn-bombed trees sporting red, white and blue squares. Then one notices the fluttering American flags and patriotic bunting lining the fence. A homemade Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty flank the front gate, with Lady Liberty holding a flag that says “I heart America.”