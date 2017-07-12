Palisades Fourth of July Kids on Bikes Winners Announced

The Yogurt Shoppe has sponsored Kids on Bikes for the past seven years. On July 3, the afternoon before the parade, kids came to the store on Swarthmore with their decorated bikes. Judges took notes and a photograph of each entry.

After everyone left, judges conferred, taking several hours before the final decision was made.

First place went to Temple Hoerner, 7, a student at Canyon School, who had crafted his bike into an American Eagle, complete with wings and a tail. For his efforts, he received a $75 gift card to the Yogurt Shoppe, located at 873 Swarthmore Ave. and at 11726 Barrington Ct. in Brentwood.

Second place went to Natalia Fishkin, 11, Seven Arrows, who also took second in 2016, for her decorating efforts. She received a $50 gift card.

There was a tie for third place between Maverick Ross, 8, who attends Waldorf School, and the Fawaz kids: Luca, 9, and seven-year-olds Leighton and London. Third-place winners received a $25 gift card.

Three runners-up who received a $10 gift card were: Anders Baak, 8, from Marquez School, siblings Lorenzo, 8, and Luna Soltani, 7, who attend Kenter Canyon, and Juliet Nesane, 9, Mamonides.