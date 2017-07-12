Pacific Palisades Celebrates the Fourth of July

By Sue Pascoe

The weather cooperated beautifully for the full-day Fourth of July celebration in Pacific Palisades.

Before the race at 8:15 a.m., the sun had already come out, chasing away the cooler marine layer. After actress Kelley Jakle’s lovely rendition of the National Anthem, a record number of runners went along the scenic race course through the Huntington Palisades and, for 10K runners, through Will Rogers State Historic Park. Tonny Okello captured his fourth consecutive 10K race, and Erika Aklufi her second, albeit 11 years apart. Shane Bissell and Regina Lopez won the 5K.

At 9:15 a.m., after Gemma and Grace Holscher sang the National Anthem, the clown stepped aside and the Kids Fun Run began.

After the race, the action moved to the Methodist Church courtyard, where VIPs were introduced and honored. The Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA) thanked American Legion Post 283 for its generous donation of $35,000.