Palisadian Townsend Bell Finishes Third at Le Mans

There are three well-known car races: the historic Indy 500, the glitzy Monaco Grand Prix, and Le Mans, which one writer has described as masochistic.

Palisadian Townsend Bell and Bill Sweedler earned their third straight appearance on the podium at Le Mans by finishing third on June 18 in France. They drove the No. 62 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GTE-AM fielded by Scuderia Corsa, which they shared with full-time IMSA WeatherTech Championship racer Cooper MacNeil.

Bell and Sweedler won the GTE (Grand Touring Endurance) Am class in 2016 and finished third in 2015.

This year, Bell held the class lead early on, and the car was a fixture in the GTE Am top five throughout the 24-hour race.

At Le Mans, LM GTE is divided into two classes: GTE-Pro and GTE-Am. GTE-Am cars must be at least one-year old or be built to the previous year’s spec, and have limits on the quality of drivers allowed in the lineup.

“Wow, what a race,” Bell said afterwards. “I spent a lot of time in the car over 24 hours, and it was as good at the end as it was when I started it. Thanks to WeatherTech for being with us and to the whole Scuderia Corsa crew and the team from Kessel. We had a great combination of drivers and support here all week.”