Palisades Cares Kids Gardening Workshop to Be Offered on July 15

Marie Steckmest of Palisades Cares will offer a gardening workshop for children at 10:30 a.m. on July 15, at the Palisades Branch Library, 861 Alma Real. The workshop will focus on growing summer vegetables. Steckmest, a master gardener, will teach kids how to plant seeds or seedlings in pots.

Preschool children to incoming sixth graders are welcome. Students in third grade and up can start activities that will lead to the Junior Master Gardener designation. Visit jmgkids.us for more information.

Steckmest, who has been the volunteer garden teacher at Marquez School for the last five years, is interested in forming a junior master gardener group and will have a sample Junior Master Gardener Handbook available to view.

Those who cannot attend, but are interested in future workshops, or former students interested in assisting, should contact Steckmest at info@palisadescares.org.

The workshop series is funded by a grant to Palisades Cares by the Pacific Palisades Optimist Club. For more information, visit palisadescares.org.