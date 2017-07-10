Palisadians Grace and Gemma Holscher Sing the National Anthem

Grace and Gemma Holscher sang the National Anthem before the Kids’ Fun Run began on July 4 at Alma Real and Toyopa.

Grace, 11, is a sixth grader at Calvary Christian School. She has trained with a Palisadian voice coach, Dana Greene, for five years and has performed in seven youth productions at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica. Grace also takes piano lessons from Palisadian Yulia Barsky. When not on stage, she can be found reading, watching YouTube make-up videos and learning to surf.

Gemma, 13, is an eighth grader, who has also trained with Greene. Additionally, she has performed karate for six years at Gerry Blanck’s martial arts studio, and recently received her black belt. Gemma also plays volleyball and sings in the worship band at Calvary.

Grace and Gemma are the children of Kelly and Mark Holscher and have three siblings: Luke, 15, Joseph, 7, and James, 5.