City Engineers to Host Meeting July 12 on Asilomar Boulevard Stabilization Project

The City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering is hosting an informational meeting about the Asilomar Boulevard Stabilization Project on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the community room of Palisades Branch Library at 861 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades.

The city has completed the pre-design report for the project and, based on engineering analysis and extensive community input, it has been determined that the deep soil mixing method is the proposed alternative for stabilizing Asilomar Boulevard.

The purpose of the meeting is to update the public on next steps and respond to questions from area residents.

The deep soil mixing method transforms existing soil into a stronger material by integrating the stabilizing material with existing soil; stabilization can be achieved without a massive retaining wall. The deep soil mixing method uses existing soil, which reduces the need to bring in additional resources. This method is also less impactful for residents because fewer trucks trips are needed and construction is not as likely to be affected by weather unlike the construction of a retaining wall.

Deep soil mixing is completed underground, thus maintaining the existing natural appearance of a hillside.

In addition to the engineering analysis, an environmental review process for the project has started. The environmental review process is separate from the engineering analysis. The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requires the analysis of feasible alternatives for the project.

A public scoping meeting to discuss the elements of the environmental impact report (EIR), one of the early steps in the CEQA process, will be scheduled soon. The community will be invited in a separate announcement by the City to provide comments on any issues and concerns they believe should be analyzed in the EIR.