Allied Artists of Santa Monica Mountains to Hold Art Sale

The Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore will host an art exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Village Green.

Featuring 13 local artists, the proceeds from the art show will help support conservation and maintenance in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area and in local parks such as the Palisades Village Green.

The group collaborates with local agencies such as Malibu Nature Preserve, Will Rogers State Historic Park and King Gillette Visitor Center. The group also sponsors free monthly paint-outs on the second Saturday of the month. For more information, visit allied-artists.com.