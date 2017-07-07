African Fashion Renews Ethnic Traditions at UCLA’s Fowler Museum

The Fowler Museum at UCLA explores the expansiveness of the traditions of African dress, the transcultural connections across the continent and 21st-century African print fashion.

This story follows the familiar journey from tribal tradition to colonial intervention and the return to national pride following independence.

Around 1852, the Dutch East Indies trade routes became involved in the export of the hand-printed fabrics produced in the Vlisco factory in Holland. They were used for bartering during stopovers in Western Africa. By the 20th century, West and Central Africa were growing into a booming textile market. By the 1930s the cloth’s designs were being adapted to local tastes with factories established in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

Today, Vlisco doesn’t just make fabric; they’re known for their printed designs. And unlike many fashion companies, Vlisco doesn’t name their patterns: each is given a number and then distributed to different areas in Africa. Some patterns are designed with different countries in mind, while others are distributed widely around the continent. As the patterns catch on among shopkeepers and consumers, many of them get colorful names like “Love Bomb,” “Tree of Obama,” and “Mirror in the Sun.”

As patterns vary country to country, so do styles, from the classic Nigerian ensemble (iro and buba, or wrap skirt and top) to the three-piece ensemble favored by the Senegalese, consisting of a fitted, flounced top over a long wrap-skirt and a head wrap.

In the northern part of Ghana, a distinctive industry has grown up based upon tree cotton, which is used to make the hand-woven batakari, a pleated smock with open sleeves, worn by men over pants or full-length styles favored by women.