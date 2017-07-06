Palisades News Letters: Facts Wrong about Entrada Drive

Your June 7 article on the new Entrada Drive sidewalk had misstatements of facts.

The original grant about nine years ago was only for replacing a narrow footpath on the south side with an ADA-compliant sidewalk. Over 50 north-side neighbors (98% of those approached) signed a petition requesting a south-side sidewalk.

In fact, there was never any mention of a north-side sidewalk improvement. In short, neighbors felt having something on the south side was better than next to nothing. If they already crossed the street to use the “footpath,” they would be better off crossing to use a real sidewalk. Additionally, the south side had many joggers and walkers either in the gutter or using the footpath. Hence, the new sidewalk is a benefit for the whole community and not limited to residents on the south side as implied in the article. The sidewalk is free to use for all Americans and visitors alike.