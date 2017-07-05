Palisades Crime: Stolen Car, 11 Burglaries and 8 Thefts

The following July 4, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division, covering the last two weeks. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

GTA

900 Lachman Ln, btwn 6/29/17 at 10 PM and 6/30/17 at 9 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle using keys left in the vehicle.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

600 Baylor St, btwn 6/16/17 at 4 PM and 6/19/17 at 11:30 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim’s vehicle. No property was reported taken.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 6/24/17 btwn 6 AM and 8 AM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 6/28/17 btwn 4:30 PM and 6:PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim's vehicle and took credit cards and a passport.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 7/2/17 btwn 2:50 PM and 3 PM . The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took a wallet and money.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 7/1/17 at 6:50 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5'11" 140 lb 19/23 years) entered victim's vehicle and took money. The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Camery.

600 San Lorenzo, 6/30/17 btwn 4:45 AM and 5 AM . The suspect took a cell phone and laptop computer from victim’s vehicle.

700 San Lorenzo, btwn 6/29/17 at 9:45 PM and 6/30/17 at 8 AM. The suspect entered and ransacked victim's vehicle. No property was reported taken.

18000 Sandy Cape, btwn 6/28/17 at 7 PM and 6/29/17 at 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and car keys.

14800 Channel Ln, btwn 6/28/17 at 10 PM and 6/29/17 at 8 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer.

Burglary

1100 Napoli, btwn 6/19/17 at 10 PM and 6/21/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s home while the home was being fumigated. No property was reported stolen.

700 Temescal Canyon, btwn 6/23/17 at 1:30 PM and 6/26/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s school, possibly using a key, and took money.

Theft

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/17/17 btwn 10 PM and 10:10 PM . The suspect took victim’s kitchen knives from a restaurant.

1000 Villa View, btwn 6/14/17 at 4 PM and 6/15/17 at 8:30 PM. The suspect took the battery from victim's Arrow Board (traffic controller).

1600 Palisades Dr, btwn 5/31/17 at 7 AM and 6/20/17 at 7 PM. The suspect tricked victim into sending $2372 to a fake business opportunity.

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/20/17 btwn 12 PM and 4:19 PM . The suspect (male white, brown hair, 30 years) took victim’s bicycle and backpack from a club.

14800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/22/17 at 6:52 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, 5'5″ 180 lb, 25/30 years) entered victim's business and took alcoholic beverages.

15900 Sunset, 6/21/17 at 4:32 PM. The suspects (#1 female Hispanic, dark hair, 5’7″ 170 lb, 30/35 years, # 2 male NFD) took a package of cat food from victim’s porch.

17300 Sunset, 6/25/17 at 8:45 AM. The suspect (male black, bald brown eyes, 6′ 180 lb) took wine from victim’s business.

200 Monte Grigio, 6/29/17 at 7:30 PM. A 21 year old male was arrested for theft after taking a cell phone and watches from victim’s home.

Vandalism

600 Hightree, 7/3/17 at 3 PM. The suspect threw a live round at the window of victim’s vehicle causing the glass to shatter.

Trespass

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 6/29/17 at 6:30 AM. A 50 year old male was arrested for trespassing in a high fire hazard area.