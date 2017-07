Tickets for the Palisades Rocks the Fourth Concert and Fireworks Show are now on sale at palisadesrocksthefourth.org. General admission tickets are $10, and kids, 6 and under, are free. A limited supply of reserved parking passes are also available (they sell out early every year).

Ongoing from 4 to 9 p.m.: Children’s events on the Palisades High School baseball field. Food trucks available on the basketball courts between the PaliHi baseball field and gym.