Palisades Fourth of July 2017 Evening Timeline

B STAGE: 4 to 6 p.m.
Here’s the ticket info.
4 p.m. Cohort
Back by popular demand is Cohort, with bassist Jack Ross and Tula Jussen (Palisades High School), guitarist Harry Clennon and Emilio Anamos. The band began as a class at Sound Roads Music in Santa Monica and the group went onto debute in Witzend in Venice. Since then they’ve gone to play at numerous venues. Cohort’s music is routed in the classic rock genre of Led Zeppelin, Cream and the Rolling Stones.
4:30 p.m. Keith Carrington
Palisades resident Keith Carrington just released his first album, Unconditionally.
He found his musical talent late in life. “I didn’t even know I could sing until I was an adult,” he said. “I just picked up a guitar and started to play.”
For 20 years he worked in clothing stores In Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, before moving to California to pursue an acting career. He has played many roles at the Pierson Playhouse, and is a member of the Theatre Palisades board.
Now he’s started his singing career with a country sound that includes touches of jazz and blues.
Joining him onstage will be Joe Caccavo on lead guitar, John McDuffie on steel guitar, Tony Shibumi on bass, Jessie Olema on fiddle and Robert Arnett on drums.
5:00 p.m. Phat Trick
Phat Trick is making its Palisades Rocks the 4th debut. Brothers Jacob Winthrop, 14, (vocals and guitar) and Nathan, 12, (bass and keys) are joined by drummer Alberto Levi, 14. The Winthrop boys attended Palisades Elementary before attending Crossroads School. The band plays alternative/indie/classic rock/funk. They released their first studio album, Edge of Today, a year ago and are working on a second album.
5:30 p.m. The Moonlighters
The Moonlighters (formerly known as The Moonlight Experience) will close the B-stage show. Band members Justin Escano, “Dr. Nick” and Cesar play alternative pop/rock.
MAIN STAGE: 6 to 9 p.m.
6 p.m. National Anthem
6:05 p.m. Palisades High School Charter Band
The Palisades High School Charter Band will play a variety of marches, patriotic songs and crowd favorites, which emphasizes the fact that this concert is indeed a family-friendly event. Under the direction of Alex Dale, the band also marched in the parade earlier.
6:40 p.m. 2017 Palisades All Stars
Returning for a second year is the Palisades All-Stars, directed by local musician and educator, Tom Farrell, along with jazz drummer and local music teacher Dylan Ryan. Farrell and his wife, Reiko Nakano, own and operate a music school, Sound Roads Music in Santa Monica.
Students playing include: PaliHi’s Conrad Smith (voice/guitar), Tula Jussen (voice), Jack Ross (bass) and Emma O’Neil (violin/voice); Paul Revere student Haley Green (violin); Santa Monica’ High School’s Harry Clennon (guitar) and Kimiya Afraim (cello); Culver City’s Vanessa Gottlieb (voice); and Lincoln Middle School’s Miles Tobel (saxophone/voice), Mattin Afraim and Noor Mezaradeh (violin). The All-Stars will be playing a set of classic rock.
7:10 p.m. The Terraplanes
The Terraplanes, a blues band, was founded in Los Angeles in the early ‘90s. The current lineup—Biff Tate (vocals), Matt Mayer (electric guitar), Kent Land (guitar), Bill Threlkeld (drums) and Tom Hofer (bass)—has been together for more than eight years. Musicians hail from several of the country’s most roots-based blues cities, including Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis and Los Angeles.
The group recently celebrated their first commercial release, The Westlake Sessions, a name referencing the iconic Hollywood-based studio where the band recorded in Studio D—the same room where Michael Jackson recorded many of his megahits, including the history-making album Thriller.
The Terraplanes followed up the Westlake sessions recording session with a commercially-produced video in support of the first single from the album, “Water to Wine.”
Many weekends you can find the band in clubs around the Los Angeles and surrounding areas, while using weeknights to polish and perfect new original material.
7:45 p.m. Adam Topol and The High Tide Rolling Review
Professional musician Adam Topol, whose main gig is as Jack Johnson’s drummer, has put together an all-star band called The High Tide Rolling Review. The audience will be treated to songs from artists such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Cheap Trick, the Strokes, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys, MGMT, Sublime, Bruno Mars, David Bowie, and the Go-Gos.
The band members are current and former touring and/or recording members of such top bands as Jack Johnson band, Heart, Ray Lamontagne, Jason Mraz, Alice Drinks the Koolaid, Marvis Staples, Colortone, Matt Walker, Dengue Fever, Beck, Feist, the Lemonheads, Brazzaville and NOFX. This band is the real deal.
9 p.m. Concert Finale and Fireworks
Social Icons