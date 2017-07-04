Palisades Fourth of July 2017 Evening Timeline

Back by popular demand is Cohort, with bassist Jack Ross and Tula Jussen (Palisades High School), guitarist Harry Clennon and Emilio Anamos. The band began as a class at Sound Roads Music in Santa Monica and the group went onto debute in Witzend in Venice. Since then they’ve gone to play at numerous venues. Cohort’s music is routed in the classic rock genre of Led Zeppelin, Cream and the Rolling Stones.

4:30 p.m. Keith Carrington



Palisades resident Keith Carrington just released his first album, Unconditionally.

He found his musical talent late in life. “I didn’t even know I could sing until I was an adult,” he said. “I just picked up a guitar and started to play.”

For 20 years he worked in clothing stores In Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, before moving to California to pursue an acting career. He has played many roles at the Pierson Playhouse, and is a member of the Theatre Palisades board.

Now he’s started his singing career with a country sound that includes touches of jazz and blues.

Joining him onstage will be Joe Caccavo on lead guitar, John McDuffie on steel guitar, Tony Shibumi on bass, Jessie Olema on fiddle and Robert Arnett on drums.

5:00 p.m. Phat Trick

Phat Trick is making its Palisades Rocks the 4th debut. Brothers Jacob Winthrop, 14, (vocals and guitar) and Nathan, 12, (bass and keys) are joined by drummer Alberto Levi, 14. The Winthrop boys attended Palisades Elementary before attending Crossroads School. The band plays alternative/indie/classic rock/funk. They released their first studio album, Edge of Today, a year ago and are working on a second album.

5:30 p.m. The Moonlighters

The Moonlighters (formerly known as The Moonlight Experience) will close the B-stage show. Band members Justin Escano, “Dr. Nick” and Cesar play alternative pop/rock.