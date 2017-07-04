Old Favorites, New Sounds at Palisades Fourth of July Parade

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer Photos by Luis Velasquez

Pleasing sounds from woodwinds, brass, drums and bagpipes will permeate the Palisades while 13 bands march in this year’s Fourth of July parade, including the Owatonna High School Band from Minnesota and two local favorites— the OomPaPa Band and the Palisades High School Band.

PAPA, the parade organizing committee, works with Pageantry Productions, an events company with considerable parade experience, to have a variety of new and returning bands and styles of music in the parade.

Pageantry’s David and Elizabeth Sarell are coordinating the parade line-up.

People who play trumpet, tuba, trombone, saxophone, flute, clarinet or drums can still join the Palisades’ own OomPaPa Marching Band, a group of local musicians that was founded in 1975 by local realtors Sandy Schaffer and Louise and Gene Romig.

The group continually evolves as it mixes longtime members with newcomers. Co-chairs Phyllis Schlessinger and Margot Morrison are both original members, and Schlessinger will be marching with her clarinet for the 42nd time.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as I can,”she says.