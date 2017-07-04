McLaglen Motorcycle Team Will Lead the Way During Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Early in this year’s Fourth of July parade, watch for the Victor McLaglen Motor Corps, a legendary motorcycle stunt and drill team.

The Victor McLaglen Motor Corps actually started as a horse drill team in 1935, the year McLaglen won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “The Informer.” He also starred in “The Quiet Man” and “Gunga Din.”

He was friends with stuntman Nick DeRush, who on weekends would go to the Santa Monica Pier. Nick made money telling spectators he planned to drive his Harley-Davidson motorcycle off the end of the pier—and then would pass the hat. Once he felt he collected enough cash, he’d do exactly that.

After his friends helped him pull the Harley out of the water, Nick would take it home, clean out the sand and salt water, and return the next weekend.

Nick and Victor were talking one day on a movie set and Nick said his motorcycle team could do anything the horse team could do, only better. Nick challenged him to sponsor the motorcycle team.

Victor said he’d consider it, but had to see what the team could do.

The motorcyclists practiced and then put on a show for Victor. The story goes that Victor was so impressed, not only did he offer to sponsor them, he purchased leather jackets and caps for matching uniforms.

In 1938, the McLaglen team performed in a competition against the Mexico City Motorcycle Drill Team and won the world championship trophy. (The trophy can still be seen at the California Harley Davidson in Harbor City.)

Nick was the team’s first commander, a position he held until 1942, when the team broke up because of World War II. After the war, Herb Harker took over as leader and held that role until he retired 32 years later.

In 1979, Colonel Harry Fisher became the team’s third commander. He had previously been in charge of the Huntington Park Elks Motorcycle Stunt & Drill Team, which led about 35 parades each year. When Harry joined the McLaglen team, he brought with him many of his old buddies from the Elks’ motorcycle team.