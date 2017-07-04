Daphne Gronich Plans the Year’s Biggest Party in Pacific Palisades—Again

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Imagine putting on a community party that more than 25,000 people will attend. Then, just to make your task a little more interesting, try planning it on a budget of $150,000 that you have to raise from scratch. Then to really challenge yourself, use only volunteers—you can’t fire anyone, even when a person “flakes out” at the last minute and can’t do what they have promised.

Palisadian Daphne Gronich has done this not only once, but four times, as president of PAPA (Palisades Americanism Parade Association), the parade, concert and fireworks organizing committee.

She leads with efficiency and a sense of humor while juggling emails, working on legal issues with the City of Los Angeles, seeking contributions and dealing with last-minute changes and surprises.

Still, this unpaid volunteer remains upbeat. As she told the Palisades News,“It’s an incredibly gratifying feeling to have the entire community come together to celebrate, have fun as families and hang out with friends and strangers.”

Gronich is a self-employed lawyer who works on intellectual property rights for clients. She also works pro bono for nonprofits and has been an active leader in local public schools.