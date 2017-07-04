Capturing the Patriotic Spirit of Uncle Sam

By Peter Kreitler

Palisades News Contributor

The United States of America, born in 1776, is a relatively young country, yet we have created, and for good reasons, important symbols that help guide us as we continue to strive to make a more perfect union.

We have a song by Francis Scott Key, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” to inspire us; a flag authorized on June 14, 1777, to remind us of our liberties; a Liberty Bell rung to proclaim that liberty throughout the land; and a figure named Uncle Sam who represents all Americans. As he was described in Treat ‘Em Square, a 1920s magazine for veterans: “The whole figure embodies picturesque conservatism, shrewd politics and above all, unbounded patriotism.”

In addition, we have erected monuments in Washington, D.C. calling us continually to reflect on our history, and paintings such as Washington Crossing the Delaware and The Spirit of ‘76, which speak of our national heroism in times of crisis.

Yet too frequently these iconic elements in defining our national character are relegated to a few hours of discussion in a civics class a long time ago.

As Dan Rather noted recently in a New York Times article, “We need more patriotism, not nationalism,” and I add: Learning about the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Liberty Bell, the night of September 14, 1814, and Uncle Sam will bring about a greater understanding of why patriotism is more important today than ever. The promotion of nationalism simply diminishes the great value of a patriotic citizenry.