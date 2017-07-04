Brig. Gen. Kelly Fisher to Review Palisades Fourth of July Parade

When Brig. Gen. Kelly Fisher had just graduated from high school in 1980, she left home without telling her father and joined the Air Force.

“I just had it in my head that if I joined the Air Force, I could be a fighter pilot,” said Fisher, who grew up in Ohio and Tennessee. “I was a little bit naïve. I also had wanderlust, and it was an avenue to travel and have adventures . . . I had this romantic idea in my mind of what it meant to serve.”

Some of that romanticism stemmed from her father, a strong patriot and World War II veteran, whose memorabilia from his tour of duty in Japan had entranced her. After an initial culture shock in basic training, Fisher found she enjoyed the military. The Air Force both helped her mature and gave her the chance to travel by hopping military planes to Europe when she was on leave.

She was stationed near Vacaville, California, as a medic and mental-health technician, and she served there for five years beginning in 1980 before she was ready to shift gears and focus on learning a profession. Fisher applied to college, was accepted at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, and received a conditional release from the military to pursue her studies via the ROTC program.

Unfortunately, Fisher found that the current governmental support for veterans provided barely enough money to cover tuition, unlike the GI Bill that existed when her father left the military. So, she joined the nearby U.S. National Guard unit to help make ends meet.

“I didn’t know I was going to grow to be very fond of it and chose to stay,” said Fisher, who became a brigadier general in the National Guard in March. She found the Guard very different from her active service in the Air Force, in large part because its funding was so low.

At that time, her unit was mainly composed of Vietnam veterans.

“They were so resourceful,” Fisher said. “You could give them no money and a big mission. Using bubble gum and Band-Aids, they would come up with intriguing ways to meet their objectives.” In addition, their camaraderie and commitment were obvious. “It was a motley crew—a little rough around the edges—but so committed. There is a unique higher calling for people drawn to the Guard. For them, it’s all about serving the community.”