Watch for Skydiving Ace Mary Tortomasi at Palisades Fourth of July

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

World-record holder Mary Tortomasi will be flying the Palisades skies on the Fourth of July.

Tortomasi, who has jumped in both the largest formation skydive and the largest all-women formation skydive, will be joining Carey Peck and Rich Piccirilli to officially begin the town’s annual parade.

Tortomasi will be easy to identify as she floats down in her bright pink suit.

“I wear my woman’s world-record, hot-pink jumpsuit on purpose,” Tortomasi said. “It’s representing that amazing event,” which included 181 women from 31 countries flying together in formation. And the outfit is also for “all those little girls who are adventurers.”

World-record jumps are a particularly challenging feat. Peck also participated in the 400-way—400 jumpers who came together with the support of the Thailand military and its aircraft in 2006 to create the world’s largest formation jump. In both events, planes flew in formation and then the skydivers jumped out in a tightly choreographed effort.

“You fly like you’re a bullet straight down as fast as you can” before slowing to join the base group of jumpers in the formation,