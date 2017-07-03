Palisades Rocks the Fourth Artist Spotlight: Phat Trick

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Also making their Palisades Rocks the Fourth debut is Phat Trick, consisting of Jacob Winthrop, 14, Nathan Winthrop, 12, and Alberto Levi, 14. Jacob plays guitar and sings, Nathan plays bass and keyboards and Alberto is the band’s drummer.

“We have grown up in the Palisades and have watched the parade, concert and fireworks every year,” the Winthrop boys said.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to play at the show. We’re really excited to be part of the event, and to come out and play in our community. It will be fun to see some familiar faces out there, and we can’t wait to see all the other bands at this year’s show, and meet some of the other musicians.

“We’ve been working really hard at our music and have been playing all over L.A. (including the Whisky on July 7), so it feels really good to have been selected to play at Pali on the fourth.”

For more information, visit Phattrickband.com.