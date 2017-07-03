Mia Ruhman to Sing Palisades Fourth of July Parade National Anthem

Mia Ruhman, 14, will sing the National Anthem to start the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. The singer/songwriter will perform on Sunset in front of the grandstands located in the Ralphs/Norris Hardware parking lot.
Ruhman has attended or been in this parade every year of her life because her grandfather, the late Lionel Ruhman, designed and built the Little Red School House float, usually entered annually by the Palisades Riviera Masonic Lodge. Lionel was a Mason, Rotarian and member of American Legion Post 283—groups that support youth and public education.
Mia Ruhman’s mom Adriana said, “Mia’s earliest memory of the parade is riding in the Masons’ parade float, usually driven by her grandfather.”
She is no stranger to performing. She is entering her seventh year as a member of the National Children’s Chorus and will perform with the group this summer at the Vatican.
The talented teen has performed in 25 theatrical productions, 10 of which have been with Theatre Palisades Youth.
In addition to her schoolwork at Revere, she will be a freshman at Palisades High School in the fall, she studies voice with Ross Chitwood, music director at the Palisades Methodist Church, and composition with UCLA Professor Ian Krouse.
“I’m so grateful and honored to sing the National Anthem for the Fourth of July Parade,” Ruhman said.
