Mia Ruhman to Sing Palisades Fourth of July Parade National Anthem

Mia Ruhman, 14, will sing the National Anthem to start the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. The singer/songwriter will perform on Sunset in front of the grandstands located in the Ralphs/Norris Hardware parking lot.

Ruhman has attended or been in this parade every year of her life because her grandfather, the late Lionel Ruhman, designed and built the Little Red School House float, usually entered annually by the Palisades Riviera Masonic Lodge. Lionel was a Mason, Rotarian and member of American Legion Post 283—groups that support youth and public education.

Mia Ruhman’s mom Adriana said, “Mia’s earliest memory of the parade is riding in the Masons’ parade float, usually driven by her grandfather.”