Look for Spirit of the West Riders at Palisades Fourth of July

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Each year, performers from all over the United States don their costumes and ready their acts for the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. As far as animal performers go, the parade has a pretty diverse crowd. There are Patriotic Pups, high-stepping horses, miniature donkeys and sometimes even camels.

This year the high-stepping horses and their riders will represent the Wild West, a time of cowboys and lassos and spurred boots. They embody a California so wild only the bravest dared to enter.

These are the Spirit of the West Riders.

The group, which consists of 12-16 people and their horses, was founded in 1991 in order to participate in the 1992 Rose Parade.

Phil Spangenberger, who has had a vibrant career as the Black Powder Editor for Guns & Ammo magazine and is a consultant in all things Wild West, is leader and co-founder of the group.

“We’re not a really formal group,” Spangenberger said. “It was a group put together with another fellow some years ago for the Rose Parade.”

The Spirit of the West Riders aim to be as authentic as possible by wearing period clothing and using saddles that would have been used by cowboys in the 1800s.